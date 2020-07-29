The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says international music festivals drawing thousands of revellers from overseas are heading to Malta this summer, as the country opens its doors to mass events while others across Europe close theirs. In another story, the newspaper says MEP Roberta Metsola has sent a strong message that the Nationalist Party must press the “reset button” and look towards the future, rather than running on nostalgia.

The Malta Independent says the Vitals Global Healthcare memorandum of understanding supported the National Audit Office's conclusion that the hospitals’ tender process was staged and deceitful.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying there was no reason not to scrap the hospitals' contract.

Malta Today leads with the story that 65 migrants from the group saved on Monday have coronavirus.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister saying baseless fear should not be allowed to enter the roots of society.