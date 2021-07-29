The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Malta’s partial coronavirus lockdown last year might have forced couples to spend more time together but, rather than a resulting baby boom, it had very little impact on births. In another story, the newspaper says a 14-year-old who allegedly stabbed a man in the chest ina Sliema apartment on Tuesday used a kitchen knife.

The Malta Independent says that Parliament's ethics committee will be meeting on Thursday (today) to continue debating the Rosianne Cutajar report.

In-Nazzjon says Opposition leader Bernard Grech has written to the Prime Minister for the government and opposition to work together on the implementation of the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry recommendations.

L-Orizzont speaks to the permanent secretary in the Education Ministry who says that people from different sectors are turning up to work in education.