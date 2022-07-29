The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says two architects found guilty of involuntary homicide over the Ħamrun house collapse that killed Miriam Pace, have had their punishment increased on appeal by getting a suspended sentence instead of a fine, along with the 880 hours of community work imposed by the first court.

In another story, the newspaper says Bolt Food couriers are expected to strike on Friday over issues with earnings and their working conditions.

The Malta Independent quotes the Daphne Foundation and Article 19 lamenting the lack of concrete action taken regarding the public inquiry recommendations.

L-Orizzont speaks to St Albert the Great’s dismissed headmaster who says he will do his utmost to ensure that the project that was being carried out under his leadership is implemented.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the government cannot continue to ignore the hardships families are facing.