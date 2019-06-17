The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a report by the Health Commissioner in the Ombudsman’s Office in which he accused the government of oppressing patients, denying them free and essential medicine and repeatedly breaching laws by refusing to revise discriminatory protocols.

The Malta Independent quotes Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi saying there was no conflict of interest in the government holding shares in both Air Malta and Malta Air.

Malta Today says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s hopes for one of two EU jobs have been dashed.

L-Orizzont says Dr Muscat will stay put after he was not elected European Council President by a whisker.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on the trial by jury in the murder of Maria Lourdes Agius, during which it was claimed on Tuesday that the accused was legally insane.