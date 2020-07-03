The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the daughter of woman who died in a house collapse last March told court on Thursday her mother had been prescribed tranquillisers for her anxiety over the next-door construction works. In another story, the newspaper says a parliamentary committee has been summoned to consider the findings of an investigation into the lavish gifts that entrepreneur Yorgen Fenech had given to Joseph Muscat as prime minister.

The Malta Independent says that according to the Malta Employers Association president, Malta’s greylisting by Moneyval would be as devastating as the COVID-19 crisis.

L-Orizzont leads with a report of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s speech highlighting his statement that Malta will pass the Moneyval test.

In-Nazzjon says Gozo Channel’s Gaudos was ordered to load a fuel bowser and return to Gozo with it.