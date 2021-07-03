These are the leading articles in this Saturday’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with news of a man being found stabbed to death inside a Mellieħa house. A woman, 44, is being held under arrest and is the prime suspect.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the conclusion of an ethics probe into Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar. The as-yet undisclosed report has been handed to parliament, meaning it concluded that Cutajar was guilty of an ethical breach.

The Malta Independent also leads with those two news items, writing that a woman has been arrested in connection with the Mellieħa murder and that Cutajar’s ethics breach is in connection with a property deal she brokered for mogul and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

L-Orizzont gives front-page prominence to the fact that 124 people have been fined for taking part in street celebrations in Ħamrun on Thursday, in breach of public health rules.

The newspaper also highlights the Mellieħa murder, saying a woman is expected to be charged with the crime.

In-Nazzjon leads with a Nationalist Party news conference in which two of its MPs said that the government had failed to consult on its plan for €320m in EU post-pandemic funding.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that Cutajar has been found to have breached parliamentary ethics.