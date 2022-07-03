The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how an Irish man believes he was let down by the courts in Malta, after a driver who left him permanently disabled in a car accident received a €1,000 fine and points off her licence as penalty. It also reports that the CEO of Malta Freeport is being investigated over alleged money laundering and corruption in connection with construction magnate Charles Polidano and a multi-million-euro contract.

MaltaToday also reports that the police are investigating the Freeport CEO over the Polidano case. In a second story, it says the 'real' minimum wage has declined by 3% as inflation rises faster.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes former MP and fireworks enthusiast Godfrey Farrugia as saying that the Mosta fireworks factory explosion proved that new safety regulations have worked. The newspaper also reports that profiles of children who are up for adoption cannot be chared by the authorities.

Il-Mument says Joseph Muscat's election to head an association of football clubs is being seen as a defeat for prime minister Robert Abela and the first step by Muscat to eventually return to politics. It also reports that the Standards Commissioner criticised permanent secretaries for not pulling the reins in their ministries as ministers spent public money on adverts promoting themselves.

It-Torċa quotes the tourism minister saying the sector must offer value for money. It also says a passenger asked to disembark as a flight was about to take off for London.

Illum reports how small shops are being forced out of business as inflation drives customers away. It also reports how many public service CEO are being paid much more than the prime minister.