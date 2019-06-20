The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes the prison director telling court that drugs have been “eradicated” from the facility. In another story, it says a child who fled Cameroon 15 months ago, before being separated at sea, was finally reunited with his family thanks to the intervention of the Maltese authorities.

The Malta Independent quotes Minister Ian Borg saying that the Central Link project will be environmentally friendly.

In-Nazzjon says Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has admitted that the cost of living is rising.

L-Orizzont leads with the reaction of the GWU general secretary to Budget preparations.