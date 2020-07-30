The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says popular parties and feasts were cancelled on Wednesday as the number of active COVID19 cases soared to 112, but doctors warned of industrial action if permits for all mass events are not cancelled by Monday. In another story, the newspaper reports Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo telling the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri’s influence on Joseph Muscat’s cabinet was “disproportionate and wrong”.

The Malta Independent also leads with Bartolo’s testimony reporting him saying it was like Schembri led “a shadow government”.

L-Orizzont says that Ħamrun St Gajetan’s band march has been cancelled.

In-Nazzjon quotes party leader Adrian Delia saying the Opposition was instrumental for the country to have strong institutions which protected the people.