All newspapers today lead with the publication of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder inquiry.

Times of Malta says the inquiry lays the blame for Daphne’s murder at the foot of Castille.

The Malta Independent says the inquiry has held the state responsible for Daphne’s murder.

L-Orizzont leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s apology.

In-Nazzjon quotes opposition leader Bernard Grech saying the Prime Minister should say who should shoulder responsibility.