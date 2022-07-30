These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports on the growing anger among food delivery drivers about low pay and poor working conditions, as several of them strike in protest.

The newspaper also reports on tourism stakeholder concerns about traffic jams and roadworks “damaging tourism”.

The Malta Independent leads with criticism from rule of law NGO Repubblika, which says there is no political will to address challenges identified by an inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Siġġiewi local council flagging a raft of illegalities at an ODZ quarry in the locality.

L-Orizzont leads with a statement from telecoms firm GO, defending its handling of a direct debit clash that has led all local telecoms firms to be probed for price fixing. The company says it is incentivising direct debit payments.

The newspaper also highlighted an EU report which concluded that Malta’s e-government services are the best across member states.

In-Nazzjon notes that Saturday marks the final day of voting for a PN deputy leader. Alex Perici Calascione is the only candidate for that post.

The newspaper also reports on “concerns” about safety in Marsa and Ħamrun, alleging a rising crime wave in those towns.