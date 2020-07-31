The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says two men have been arrested in connection with a suspected drug shooting late on Wednesday which left one man dead and his teenage cousin injured. In another story, the newspaper says Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced limits on the number of people who may attend mass events after an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

The Malta Independent leads with the new limitations set on mass events and notes that feast marches have been banned.

L-Orizzont says that two people are suspected of having committed Wednesday night’s murder.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Adrian Delia saying there is a deafening silence from the government on the Audit Office report on Vitals.