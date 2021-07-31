These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the Caruana Galizia family accepting the prime minister’s apology while saying they now expect accountability for all those identified as culpable in an inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death.

In a second story, the newspaper highlights the plight of two young children who will spend six months in state care after their mothers were jailed for using forged documents.

The Malta Independent leads with Robert Abela and Bernard Grech’s speeches in parliament regarding the Caruana Galizia inquiry. Abela “rejects notion of a country where impunity reigns,” it writes, while Grech “says Abela out of touch”.

L-Orizzont quotes Robert Abela’s parliamentary speech, citing his words that “nobody enjoys impunity in this country”.

The newspaper also quotes minister Owen Bonnici condemning hate speech on social media.

In-Nazzjon focuses its front page on Bernard Grech’s parliamentary speech and homes in on his suggestion that a parliamentary committee should be set up to focus specifically on implementing reccomendations of the Caruana Galizia inquiry.

In a second story, the newspaper says Robert Abela has resisted dissociating himself from his predecessor Joseph Muscat.