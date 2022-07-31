The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that an interior design company run by Keith Schembri’s wife Josette received tens of thousands of euros in payments from Vitals and Steward.

The newspaper also reports that several Maltese dental cosmetic patients have opened up about botched operations in Turkey.

MaltaToday reports that the authorities, through legal notice, have stopped the sale of diesel cheaply to superyachts. It also discusses the dismissal of headmaster Mario Mallia from St Albert the Great College.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the president of the hotels association saying that competitive packages are needed to attract workers to the tourism sector. The newspaper also discusses when the President may refuse to sign legislation.

Il-Mument prominently reports the election of Alex Perici Calascione as PN deputy leader. The newspaper also says there has been total silence from the government, a year after the Daphne Inquiry report was issued.

KullĦadd says Perici Clascione's election worsens the hemorrhage within the PN and more than a third of party councillors did not back him. It also reports that former deputy leader Robert Arrigo said he was sidelined by the party. In its main story, however, the newspaper says eight of every nine new cars in the past year were hybrid.

It-Torċa reports that the number of homeless people is estimated to have increased by 13%, and shelters are working at full capacity.

Illum on a similar vein quotes Fr Marcellino Micallef, who runs the soup kitchen, saying the number of poor and homeless people is increasing.