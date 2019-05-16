The following are the main stories on Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a court report on the jury of Michael Emmanuel, who stands accused of having murdered mother-of-seven Maria Lourdes Agius but has pleaded legal insanity.

The Malta Independent says Air Malta has not yet approached pilots to resume talks.

L-Orizzont quotes Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi saying that the government could not throw money away and guarantee the impossible.

In-Nazzjon says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s dream of becoming European Council President has come to nothing.