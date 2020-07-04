These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that former prime minister Joseph Muscat was guilty of an ethical breach when he accepted a gift of expensive wine from murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. Muscat has brushed off the censure, saying the finding was based on “perceptions, not facts”.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a reform of the cash-for-passports scheme, which will be revised come September.

The Malta Independent also lead with news of Joseph Muscat’s ethics breach and the government decision to “scrap” the passport scheme and replace with a residency plan that can lead to citizenship.

L-Orizzont reports on the murder of Charlene Farrugia, who was killed 12 years ago. Police have now charged their prime suspect, John Woods, with the murder.

In-Nazzjon leads with court testimony in a case concerning the privatisation of three state hospitals. The newspaper writes that Nexia BT admitted that no due diligence was carried out on the company that got the privatisation deal, Vitals Global Healthcare.