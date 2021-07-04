The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta says a report by the Standards Commissioner calls for Rosianne Cutajar to be investigated by the tax department over her alleged involvement in a multi-million euro property deal involving Yorgen Fenech. The newspaper also reports that residents in an Mrieħel apartment block are “living in fear” from ongoing construction right beneath their homes.

The Malta Independent says architects found liable for the collapse of a Hamrun house which killed Miriam Pace could still lose their warrant by decision of the Chamber of Architects.

MaltaToday says Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar was summoned to Castille after irregularities were found by the Standards Commissioner.

Il-Mument says the Standards Commissioner's report on Rosianne Cutajar should be published immediately, It also reports on the PN's call for an explanation into why the commissioner for voluntary organisations has resigned.

It-Torċa says the gap between Labour and the PN is 13,5% in favour of the former, according to its survey, with Robert Abela leading Bernard Grech by 18.5%.

Illum says the prospects of a general election this year have dimmed, with the government focused on the October Budget.

KullĦadd says tourism grew sharply in June and is set to grow faster in July. It also says the PN's COVID-19 task force was a fake used only for propaganda.