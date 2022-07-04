The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with concerns by employers over the way rising COVID-19 numbers are making a shortage of workers even worse. The newspaper also reports that a year since Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu died by suicide in prison, her relatives are still longing for some form of closure.

The Malta Independent says an NGO is seeking volunteers to help it in humanitarian operations near Kharkiv, Ukraine. It also reports about differences between Opposition leader Bernard Grech and his predecessor Adrian Delia on how they should vote on IVF law amendments.

l-orizzont reports on a growing number of complaints before the consumer affairs tribunal.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying the PN had to strike a balance on how it will vote on the IVF law amendments. It also says that there is growing anger in Valletta as the government retains regulations allowing late open air music.