These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Friday's newspapers:

Times of Malta reveals that a plot of public land in Marsa has been earmarked for a private commercial complex. The Education Commissioner also reports that 'ethnic gangs' are forming in schools.

The Malta Independent reports on the outcome of elections for the the top posts within the Nationalist Party executive. It also quotes the National Audit Office saying it was not clear who was entitled to free health care.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the outcome of the PN executive committee meeting, noting that a vote of confidence is to be taken on July 27, while veteran Louis Galea is to lead a year-long reform process.

L-Orizzont says Malta is winning the battle against breast cancer, and also quotes a PN supporter - Alex Borg Olivier - saying divisions within the party were pushing away voters.