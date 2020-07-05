The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta exclusively reveals message exchanges between Opposition leader Adrian Delia and Yorgen Fenech, including one where Fenech tells the PN leader 'we are always behind you'.

The newspaper also reports how some pupils never logged in for online lessons.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes financial industry sources saying Malta would be lucky to scrape through the Moneyval test of the anti-money-laundering set-up, despite the prime minister's assurances. The newspaper also interviews a priest after he chose the priesthood after his marriage was annulled.

MaltaToday reports that the police were told that Yorgen Fenech, the chief suspect of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder and owner of secret company 17 Black, 'had dirt on Macbridge' another secret company identified by Caruana Galizia as a conduit of corruption funds. The newspaper also reports that the prime minister and Steward Healthcare have 'locked horns' over the agreement negotiated by Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi for the running of state-owned hospitals.

Illum says people within the Labour Party have confirmed that Joseph Muscat intends to leave parliament to focus on his private work. They also criticised the former prime minister for allowing himself to be trapped by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi, who after comments in parliament, could use privilege proceedings in court as a platform against him. The newspaper also reports that the PN does not have a cent for an electoral campaign.

KullĦadd says families and businesses were financially healthy in May, despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Il-Mument leads with comments by PN leader Adrian Delia reiterating his commitment to see that government-owned hospitals were returned to the Maltese people. It also reports on a Eurobarometer survey showing that corruption had increased dramatically in Malta after 2017.