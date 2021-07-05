The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that more than 100 individuals are lined up for a total of 87 pending trials, including a drugs case that dates back to more than 13 years, official figures show. It also reports that 16 human trafficking investigations were launched last year.

The Malta Independent reports how Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has hit out at a report by the Standards Commissioner, saying it was unjust.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying Malta's reputation will continue to be harmed for as long as Rosianne Cutajar forms part of the government. Cutajar, meanwhile, has insisted she will stay on in parliament.

l-orizzont leads with a look at Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando's autobiography, saying attention would not have been focused on Malta were it not for certain episodes including the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newspaper also quotes the prime minister saying the government remains focused on improving living standards as it drafts the Budget.