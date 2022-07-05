The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta quotes a European Commission report which claims that students attending a private school are likely to be two years more advanced in their learning when compared to a public school. The newspaper also reports that thousands of IP addresses that illegally broadcast Italian and Spanish league matches via IPTV service subscriptions will be blocked by court order.

The Malta Independent says the former dean of the Faculty of Law has called for an independent judicial inquiry into the attorney general.

In-Nazzjon reports that a shortage of staff at St Vincent de Paul home is becoming more evident as an elderly woman fell from a window, days after a resident walked out and disappeared. The newspaper also reports that a court has given the go-ahead for industrial action by nurses.

L-orizzont delves into the causes of atmospheric tsunami, known as milgħuba including the risks to swimmers, and the need for precautions