These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Saturday's newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that a jury rejected the legal insanity plea of murder suspect Michael Emmanuel, who is accused of killing his 35-year-old partner Maria Lourdes Agius in September 2018. It also reports the announcement of an eventual licensing set-up for building contractors.

The Malta Independent quotes Air Malta pilots' claims of threats by the airline's flight operations chief, from a court hearing on the pilots' industrial action. It also reports that a migrant rescue ship is stranded off Lampedusa with 55 aboard after being denied entry.

L-Orizzont reports that Nationalist MPs opposed to Adrian Delia intend to argue against the party leader continuing on if he fails to secure backing of 70 per cent in an upcoming confidence vote.

In-Nazzjon reports on the first official meeting between Adrian Delia and Louis Galea, who has just been appointed to lead a reform of the party.