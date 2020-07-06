These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that some 50 migrants are being kept in an area

used for animals on a livestock transport ship. The MV Talia rescued the migrants on Saturday on instructions of the Malta Rescue Centre. They were allowed into territorial waters to shelter from rough seas but are being denied permission to disembark.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a meeting by the majority of Nationalist MPs who convened at the party headquarters on Sunday in the wake of a report by that leader Adrian Delia exchanged messages with Yorgen Fenech after it became known that the latter owned once secret company 17 Black

The Malta Independent quotes Delia saying that the messages between him and Fenech were fabricated. A separate article illustrates artists' concern about finding work post COVID-19.

L-Orizzont reports on the appointment of Daniel Micallef as deputy leader for PL party affairs and Ramona Attard as president of the party.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by Delia that he will not be silenced in the fight against corruption.