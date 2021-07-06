The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta follows up a call by the Standards Commissioner for a tax investigation into Rosianne Cutajar's brokerage of a property deal. It also reports that 90% of new COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated people.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont report that Rosianne Cutajar will stay out of the Cabinet following the Standards Commissioner's report into her brokerage of a property deal.

In-Nazzjon says the prime minister 'decided not to decide' about Rosianne Cutajar, who will remain a member of parliament.

l-orizzont leads with an announcement on Monday that walk-in vaccination centres will open on July 19.