The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reveals how Alfred Degiorgio, who along with his brother is awaiting trial for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, has confessed to his involvement but said he will not go down alone. The same story, by Reuters and Times of Malta, is also picked up on the front pages of all the other newspapers, except In-Nazzjon.

In other stories, MaltaToday says several Nationalist MPs are expected to go against the party whip by voting against the IVF law amendment bill in parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report how a court confirmed that billing of electricity by ARMS was in breach of the law, and ordered reimbursement.

L-orizzont highlights calls for subsidies on energy bills to be retained. It also reports remarks in parliament by the prime minister that the government will continue to closely monitor the cost of living.