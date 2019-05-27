The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a record €3m fine has been imposed on Satabank for breaches of the law on money laundering. It also highlights a report by the Standards Commissioner who warned that MPs who accept government jobs could be losing their independence and undermining parliament.

MaltaToday says casino rivals are considering action over an alleged state aid rules breach following the granting of public land to the company which operates the Dragonara casino.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by Louis Galea on the state of the PN and his contribution to 'save it from itself.' It also highlights the report by the Standards Commissioner.

Il-Mument quotes Adrian Delia saying that the party over the past week showed unity, which was a good augury for reform.

It-Torċa says Ambjent Malta is investigating water sources in Miżieb. It also points to an increase in property prices in Cottonera, saying that according to a survey, this could be driving some people out.

Illum says Joseph Muscat is not planning major changes to the Cabinet, except to replace Helena Dalli if she is appointed European Commissioner.