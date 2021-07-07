The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that the Labour Party has pulled a recently-issued biography of its former leader, Dom Mintoff, after the family dissociated itself from it. It also reports that Brussels has asked the government to submit a smaller request for state aid to Air Malta.

The Malta Independent says new evidence suggests that payments to Yorgen Fenech's secret 17 Black company came from an Azeri Laundromat. It also says a survey had shown that youths give less importance to religion.

MaltaToday also leads with a statement by Dom Mintoff's daughters slamming the new biography issued by Mark Montebello.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a PN statement asking how many more prisoners have to die at Corradino before the government does something about the situation at the prisons. It also focuses on a PN press conference criticising the prime minister for being feeble in his reaction to the Rosianne Cutajar scandal.

l-orizzont gives prominence to the speech at the conference of the International Labour Organisation by the GWU general secretary. He focused on the post-Covid situation. In other stories, it says a court has refused to release the site of the house collapse where Miriam Pace was killed.