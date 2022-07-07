The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that two police officers are to face charges of involuntary homicide after a man died while under arrest when he suffered a seizure. His family insists the death could have been prevented. It also reports that three Nationalist MPs voted against a bill amending the IVF law, disagreeing with a clause that allows genetic testing of the embryo before implantation.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont also lead with the vote on the IVF law. The Malta Independent in its second story reports how former minister Carmelo Abela told a court that the police had no questions for him over the 2010 HSBC attempted heist.

L-orizzont says the GWU has negotiated a new collective agreement for workers at communications company GO.

In-Nazzjon highlights the PN's objections to SmartCity land being handed to Sadeen, the investors of the American University of Malta. Under the headline 'PN in favour of life' it also focuses on the PN's vote on the IVF law.