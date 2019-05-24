The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports about concerns over a spike in burglaries during the summer. It also says that a ban on weed killer in public areas is being imposed.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to a call by the CEO of the GRTU for tourists to be attracted to Ta' Qali crafts village.

In-Nazzjon leads with the arrival of two groups of migrants on Sunday. It also highlights the PN's call for measures to safeguard Parliament and the independence of MPs after the Commissioner of Standards hit out at the employment of backbencher MPs by the government.

l-orizzont says 72 tickets for littering were issued in six days in St Paul's Bay in an offensive by the authorities to clean up the area. It also says that there are doubts as to whether Louis Galea can unify the Nationalist Party