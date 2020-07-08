The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to an investigation by the National Audit Office, Vitals Global Healthcare should have been disqualified from bidding for the takeover of three state hospitals. In another story, it says Nationalist Party MPs gathered at party headquarters for a parliamentary group meeting to discuss embattled leader Adrian Delia’s future at the helm.

Malta Today also leads with the NAO report saying this found collusion between Vitals and the government on hospitals.

The Malta Independent leads with a report on calls for the hospitals' contract to be terminated following the NAO investigation.

L-Orizzont says 20,000 people have visited Malta since the partial reopening of the airport week ago.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Adrian Delia’s statement that he will continue to serve to respect the choice of party members when they elected him leader.