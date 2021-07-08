The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that 10 cases of the highly infectious Delta variant have been detected as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises to 25, the highest figure since early May.

The paper also reports that fines for e-scooters have soared in recent months.

The Malta Independent quotes the prime minister saying Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar will be treated like any other taxpayer. It also reports that 25 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to comments by the PN leader telling party supporters that together they can bring about change.

L-Orizzont reports on an ongoing court case involving a woman who is accused of killing her partner. It also says that the government has allocated €3 million every year for medication for 14 patients with Cystic Fibrosis.