The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

All newspapers mark Boris Johnson's resignation as party leader.

Times of Malta meanwhile leads its front page with news that elderly residents at the government’s St Vincent de Paul Residence were ordered not to leave their wards, go for a walk or attend Mass unless accompanied by someone else, under security measures that were immediately blocked by the nurses’ union which called them “inhumane”.

Separately it also reports that an equestrian business associate of Yorgen Fenech is facing charges of illegally importing supplements normally used to dope race horses.

The Malta Independent refers to President George Vella's comments who assured that the IVF bill will be signed into law but did not say whether he will sign it himself.

In-Nazzjon publishes what it calls a secret agreement that former chief-of-staff Keith Schembri signed on behalf of the government with Sadeen Group.

L-orizzont published comments by the deputy president of the Association of Catering Establishments, Matthew Pace, about salaries in the catering industry. Separately the newspaper also reports about one Italian businessman's move to Malta.