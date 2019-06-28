The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the owners of Sliema’s Fortina Hotel are about to have restrictions on former public land lifted by the government, allowing them to build shops and apartments potentially worth tens of millions on land currently reserved exclusively for tourism.

The newspaper also features a petition for classroom air conditioners as heat soars.

The Malta Independent observes that the prime minister has now said that Neville Gafa' works as a coordinator in the Office of the Prime Minister. He had previously said he works for the government but does not know where. Mr Gafa' has raised controversy through his involvement in Malta delegations in Libya.

l-orizzont says the government is planning a footbridge linking Mcast, Corradino and Paola. The newspaper also reports how a Down's Syndrome girl has excelled in a modelling contest.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia appealing to the government to send a 'positive signal' of the separation of duties in the Attorney General's Office.

The newspaper also reports how the government surplus turned to a deficit in the first quarter of the year.