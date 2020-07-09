These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Nationalist Party MPs who voted to oust Adrian Delia are expected to go to President George Vella to propose another MP as interim opposition leader if Delia does not step down.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that considerations of the National Audit Office report, which found evidence of collusion between the government and Vitals over the 2015 hospitals deal, will be included within the scope of an existing police investigation.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela that while he will stand by the NAO report's conclusions, the VGH and Steward Healthcare agreements should be kept separate.

L-Orizzont also refers to the Opposition leadership in one article, while in a separate piece it reports that the General Workers' Union had been recognised as the main union representative for Malta Air staff.

In-Nazzjon's leading story quotes Delia pledging to up his efforts against a "corrupt government".