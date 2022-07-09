The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

All newspapers reported the assassination of Japanese's former PM Shinzo Abe.

Times of Malta leads its front page with Enemalta blaming unprecedented demand and increased pressure on the network for the power cuts that have seen residents in Għargħur, Żebbuġ, Naxxar and other localities spend hours without electricity in the sweltering heat.

L-Orizzont highlights the new collective agreement between the General Workers Union and Apex Group, which will allow care workers with the Apex Community to enjoy better work conditions.

In-Nazzjon reports that the ultimate goal of the Nationalist Party is protection of the embryo, in reference to the embryo testing law which was approved this week in parliament.

The Malta Independent reports that since UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation, interest in the conservative leadership post has increased.