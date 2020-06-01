These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report about Sunday’s announcement by Prime Minister Robert Abela that the remaining establishments will be reopening on Friday while the airport and ports will reopen on July 1.

In a secondary story, the newspaper writes that the pressure from schoolwork felt by Maltese 15-year-olds is the highest in Europe, according to a study by the World Health Organisation.

The Malta Independent also quotes Robert Abela’s announcement about the reopening of establishments, the airport and ports. In another story, it says the Customs Department was improving information-gathering systems.

L-Orizzont leads with Abela’s announcement of a multi-million mini-budget on Monday next week to kick-start the economy and increase consumer spending. In another story, it says the rate of those testing positive to the COVID-19 virus dropped by half.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to PN leader Adrian Delia’s assurances that the PN had a clear post-COVID-19 economic vision for Malta. In other stories, it reports about criticism of Abela’s decision to lift measures and about how former PN employee Karl Stagno Navarra was handed over €60,000 worth of direct orders from Castille.