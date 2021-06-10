The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta and the Malta Independent report how the European Union has put Malta on notice of legal action over the sale of golden passports.

Times of Malta also reports that nearly all the protected birds in a state-sponsored tracking programme died within days of release.

The Malta Independent says the European Union will not intervene in a protest by the Degiorgio brothers over the government's refusal to grant them a pardon.

In-Nazzjon says a future PN government will close Mt Carmel mental hospital and open a new facility. It also quotes PN leader Bernard Grech reiterating a commitment to reduce the burden of electricity bills.

l-orizzont reports there are positive signs for tourism in Gozo, with 72,000 having crossed the Gozo channel in the past five days.