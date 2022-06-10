The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on how the United Nations General Assembly has voted to give Malta a non-permanent place on the UN Security Council.

It also separately reports that a study has found that 30 per cent of the population goes to politicians for favours.

The Malta Independent leads with a story on the ECB's decision to hike interest rates in July, the first time it will be doing so in over a decade. In a second story, the newspaper also reports on Malta being elected to the UN Security Council.

In-Nazzjon reports on a speech by PN leader Bernard Grech in which he insisted brave decisions are urgently needed to tackle issues raised in a national State of the Nation survey. It also reports on photos shared online of small cubicles set up in wards at Mater Dei Hospital, to be used as showers by patients.

L-Orizzont also refers to the State of the Nation report and reports that people are happier with their lives this year, although inflation and the rising cost of living are a concern.