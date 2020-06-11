The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that according to a Malta Employers' Association survey, optimism is in short supply among businesses as they look post Covid-19. It also reports how the members of the Cabinet are under criminal investigation for allegedly using public funds to create material for their personal Facebook accounts.

The Malta Independent quotes the prime minister saying that anyone returning to Malta because a new police commissioner was being appointed had made a mistake. It also reports that the Curia is preparing directives for ceremonies of first holy communion.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the Opposition leader's address in parliament during the debate on the new economic measures, saying the government was lacking vision and good planning.

L-orizzont, meanwhile, says economists have welcomed the government's economic recovery plan. The opposition, it reports separately, lacked a viable reaction to the plan.