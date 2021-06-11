The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the Planning Authority on Thursday approved by a whisker the controversial db Group project in Pembroke despite unprecedented opposition from local councils, residents and environmental groups.

In another story, the newspaper says ARMS Ltd continued to hire more meter readers even after it introduced automated electricity and water readings.

The Malta Independent and L-Orizzont both reported the prime minister's pledge to turn Malta into a "centre of excellence" during the launch of the government economic vision for the next decade.

In-Nazzjon says a Nationalist government would invest in an international intermodial hub for freight logistics. It also reports the PN's reaction to the Planning Authority's vote on the db Group project.