The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports from court, where the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech who stands accused of complicity in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia continued on Thursday. It emerged that Fenech would tell his middleman how information on the murder probe was leaked to him by Keith Schembri and Silvio Valletta, expressing hope that the former assistant commissioner would not be removed from office.

In a separate article Finance Minister Edward Scicluna slams a criminal investigation into ministers’ spending on social media as “a farce”. The investigation was sparked after Standards Commissioner George Hyzler flagged the potential misuse of public funds by ministers to promote their personal Facebook pages.

The Malta Independent quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, interviewed on Indepth, saying that the protection of the middle class and families entailed the protection of jobs.

It also reports on how Malta was at an advanced stage of discussing opening flights to another five countries, after airports were closed down in May to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-Nazzjon also reports on the compilation of evidence, referring to claims that Alfred Degiorgio, one of the three men accused of murdering Caruana Galizia, had received some cash from former minister Chris Cardona.

In a separate article it quotes Adrian Delia saying that Air Malta was close to the party's heart and the PN was therefore following the latest developments with caution.

L-orizzont refers to concern by two university lecturers about racism and the migration situation which they say is impacting Maltese people's perception of migrants.

It also reports from court about a case in which Mario Magri was ordered to pay €160,000 to the parents of a young man who died of an overdose, after it was established that Magri supplied the youth with drugs.