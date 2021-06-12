These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that rules for social events are to start being eased as of next month, with events opened to vaccinated people as of July 5.

The newspaper also gives priority to a National Statistics Office study that looked at people’s incomes and found that men earn an average of €3,000 more than women.

The Malta Independent leads with news of a young man’s murder in Marsa early on Friday, writing that the suspect has been apprehended.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news about the relaxation of public health rules for events, starting next month.

In-Nazzjon also gives prominence to news about the Marsa murder, writing that what started as a fight between Ghanaian youths ended with three stab wounds and a murder.

The newspaper’s top line, however, is reserved for PN leader Bernard Grech and his pledge of a fairer taxation system.

L-Orizzont writes that the prime suspect behind the Marsa murder has been arrested. The newspaper also gives front-page space to a summary of the relaxation of rules for events, starting July 5.