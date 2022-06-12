The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the tourism authority has gone around €20 million over its allocated budget, with the government so far withholding the extra funds needed to pay its creditors.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to Jacqueline Ghiller who is still awaiting justice two years after her former husband died in a standoff with the police and a government doctor, with no word about the status of the magisterial inquiry.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that one in five planning permits approved in the last 15 years were recommended for refusal.

Malta Today says that the mechanic behind the tampering of mileage has denied knowledge of the used car scam.

Illum says Valletta residents are angry at a new legal notice allowing music to go on until 1am.

It-Torċa leads with the funeral of the GWU’s late general secretary Tony Zarb.

Il-Mument says the government is preparing to increase burdens on consumers.

Kullħadd reports about the DBRS ratings agency’s confirmation of Malta’s 'A', noting also that the trend on all ratings is a stable one.