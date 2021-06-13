The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says corruption charges are being drawn up against the former head of the police’s anti-money laundering unit. In another story, it says two business owners did not realise anything was amiss until one of their UK suppliers picked up the phone and asked why a payment they believed they had transferred to his account five weeks earlier had yet to be sent.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Marsalforn is to outlaw drinking on beaches and the promenade in a bid to control crime.

Malta Today says that Malta’s veto on sports betting rules has been holding up a review of the Financial Action Task Force.

It-Torċa says microplastics in soil are posing a serious risk to food.

Il-Mument says former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had been forced to resign with a €120,000 gift that was kept under wraps.