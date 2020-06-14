The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an overview of the Yorgen Fenech and Melvin Theuma recordings in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. In another story, the newspaper says the number of reports to Malta’s Hate Crime and Speech Unit has spiked amid a global anti-racism movement and increased local tensions over immigration.

Malta Today says an associate of Fenech told an anxious Theuma not to worry about a money laundering arrest as “Keith” was protecting him.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes public health superintendent Charmaine Gauci saying that the state of public health emergency could be lifted along with the travel ban.

Illum says future Presidents will be appointed by a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

Kullħadd says water in Maltese beaches is of excellent quality.

It-Torċa says all businesses will be given much more than before.

Il-Mument says the Opposition will not be bought by the government.