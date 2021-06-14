These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Malta has, on average, only used a third of the capacity provided by the interconnector since 2017.

The newspaper also reports that the number of students opting to study nursing is at an all-time low.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the number of marriages in 2019 dropped compared to the previous year.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news about diabetic children participating in a pilot project on glucose monitors. Health authorities said the children will continue to receive the service after the project is completed.

In-Nazzjon reports how the government will continue to defend the controversial citizenship by investment scheme.

The newspaper’s top line, however, is reserved for PN leader Bernard Grech and his pledge to deliver people-focused policies.

L-Orizzont quotes the Malta Developers' Association who suggest a change in the times when construction with heavy machinery can take place.