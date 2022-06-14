The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says offers of hard cash, expensive whiskies and free meals have all been recorded in an internal gift register introduced by Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà in 2020.

In another story, the newspaper says that according to the police a magisterial inquiry found they were not criminally responsible for the death of a mentally ill man after he was tasered and then tranquillised.

The Malta Independent says the latest data shows that Malta places second in Europe for healthy life years.

L-Orizzont says the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability had to intervene after a driver failed to drive an unaccompanied autistic student.

In-Nazzjon leads with the jury of a man charged with raping his nine-year-old daughter.