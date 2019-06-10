A 20-year prison sentence handed down to a drama teacher who admitted to the murder of one of his 15-year-old students dominates front page headlines of local newspapers this Saturday.



The Times of Malta reports on Erin Tanti’s admission of murder but gives greater prominence to the South EU summit held in Valletta on Friday, during which leaders of six southern EU member states agreed, among other things, to push ahead with developing proposals for an EU minimum wage.



The Malta Independent describes the murder admission as “sensational” and reserves a front page photo for political leaders attending the South EU summit.



L-Orizzont quotes the family of Lisa Marie Zahra, the girl killed by Mr Tanti, as saying the man had “taken a beautiful girl away from us”.



The newspaper also reports on teaching unions, which have said that importing foreign teachers is not the right way to solve a teacher shortage.



In-Nazzjon highlights news of the murder case but also gives front page prominence to reports that an appeal filed by PN leader Adrian Delia in an attempt to obtain a copy of the Egrant inquiry has been scheduled to begin on June 24.