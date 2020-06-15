Three of today’s four papers lead with Prime Minister Robert Abela's announcement on Sunday about the removal of the public health emergency and the lifting of all restrictions at the airport from July 15.

In another story, Times of Malta reports how a Polish paraglider who suffered a spinal cord injury following a horrific kitesurfing accident last year that left him paralysed has been told he is not eligible for a disability pension.

The Malta Independent’s secondary story is about the fifty per cent increase in financial scams that the Malta Financial Services Authority saw between January and May, at the height of the CVOVID-19 pandemic. The MFSA issued 23 warnings for people to be aware of the scams.

L-Orizzont reports about the three new cases and about how experts believed that the Mediterranean will suffer six-month droughts in 2050 as well as considerable increases in temperature.

In-Nazzjon leads with Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia’s appeal to youths to make the PN their party. He said the PN was in the process of renewing itself.

In another story, it said Prime Minister Robert Abela was not capable of taking decisions on his deputy, Chris Cardona, whose name cropped up several times in the court proceedings over the killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.